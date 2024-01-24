Nashik: 3 Bikers Lose Lives In Separate Accidents

Representational Image

In a series of unfortunate incidents, three bikers lost their lives in separate accidents in Nashik. The first victim, Rayan Robert Swamy (23, resident of Jail Road), met a tragic end after a car struck him from behind around 3:30am on Sunday. The accident occurred when Swamy reportedly lost control while speeding on the road.

In the second incident, Suraj Shivram Vishwakarma (28, resident of Sinnar), collided with an unidentified vehicle on the Chincholi Naka flyover on Friday night, resulting in fatal injuries. A case has been registered against the unknown driver at the Nashik Road Police Station.

The third victim, Gurujit Singh Jitendra Singh Saini (22, resident of Sant Janardan Swami Nagar, Adgaon), lost his life in a collision with a vehicle in front of the Essar petrol pump at 10pm on Thursday. Sunita Rameshwar Andhale (Gangapur Road) is facing charges related to the accident, as registered at the Adgaon Police Station. The series of accidents highlights the need for heightened road safety awareness in the city.