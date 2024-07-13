Nashik: ₹2.5 Crore Approved For Establishment Of 9 EV Charging Stations - Check Out The Locations | Representative Image

Keeping in mind the increasing number of electric vehicles in the city and with the aim of promoting pollution-free transportation, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has emphasised expanding the facilities for charging these vehicles. In line with this initiative, the standing committee meeting approved the establishment of nine new charging stations, with an expenditure of ₹2.5 crore allocated for this work.

Under the National Clean Air Action Programme, it was proposed to set up charging stations for electric vehicles at various locations in the city. In the first phase, the municipal corporation decided to set up 20 charging stations. The work on charging stations at Gangapur Road and Sambhaji Stadium is in progress and is expected to be operational by the end of August. Charging centres are being gradually expanded. Accordingly, a proposal to set up nine more charging stations was made at the municipal standing committee meeting on Friday. An expenditure of ₹10 crore was approved in March 2023 for this work. Now, approval has been given to set up these centres at nine new proposed locations, with an expenditure of ₹2.5 crore sanctioned for this work.

Locations of new charging stations:

1. Municipal Health Centre (Kalikanagar, Panchavati)

2. Municipal Playground (Shivnagar, Panchavati)

3. Pelican Park (New Nashik)

4. Kamatwada Municipal School (New Nashik)

5. Survey No. 296, Shubham Park (New Nashik)

6. Near Somani Park (Old Pay and Park Place), Nashik Road

7. Nature Healing Centre Near Playground (Nashik Road)

8. Vihitgaon School, Vadner Road, Near Water Tank (Nashik Road)

9. Sadashiv Bhore Theatre (Hirawadi, Panchavati)