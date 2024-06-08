Nashik: ₹1.68 Lakh Worth Of Gold Ornaments Stolen Despite Being Hidden In Freezer |

Thieves broke into the house in Jai Malhar Colony, Wadala village, when the family was away for a religious pilgrimage, and stole gold ornaments worth ₹1.68 lakh. Despite the family hiding the jewels in a freezer, the thieves managed to find and steal them. A case of burglary has been registered at the Mumbai Naka Police Station.

According to the complaint filed by Narendra Vanve (54), the theft occurred at the house of his relative, Anita Pingle, between June 3 and June 5. The Pingle family had gone to Jagannath Puri on the night of June 3. On June 5, at 1am, their son-in-law, Ashutosh Lende, arrived from Pune and used his key to enter the house. Suspecting a theft, he immediately informed the family and the police.

Upon inspection, the police found the closet open, the back door ajar, and the iron door to the terrace open, with part of the wall broken. It is believed that the thieves entered through the terrace door. The Pingle family asked Lende to check the freezer, only to discover that the jewellery was missing. Sub-Inspector Nisar Shaikh of the Mumbai Naka Police Station is investigating the matter.

In a separate incident, two houses in Regency Tower, Anandvalli, were burgled. According to the complainant Sanjay Marathe, thieves broke into his house on Wednesday afternoon and stole gold and silver jewellery worth ₹94,500. Additionally, ₹6,000 in cash, four pen drives, an Aadhaar card, and a school bag were stolen from the house of Marathe's neighbour Mahesh Lade. A case of burglary has been registered at the Gangapur Police Station in connection with these thefts.

The police are conducting investigations into both incidents and are working to apprehend the culprits.