 Nashik: 103 Polling Stations Marked As Sensitive; Nashik West & Central Put On High Alert
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: 103 Polling Stations Marked As Sensitive; Nashik West & Central Put On High Alert

Nashik: 103 Polling Stations Marked As Sensitive; Nashik West & Central Put On High Alert

Nashik district hosts a total of 4,919 polling stations across its 15 Assembly constituencies

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: 103 Polling Stations Marked As Sensitive; Nashik West & Central Put On High Alert | AFP File Photo

With the upcoming Assembly elections, the atmosphere in Nashik district has become charged, with 103 polling stations across various constituencies marked as highly sensitive. Nashik West and Nashik Central constituencies have the most sensitive centres, with 39 and 37 polling stations, respectively. To prevent any disruptions, the police administration will implement additional security at these locations.

Historically, tensions have risen at certain polling stations during past elections, with incidents involving political leaders and officials. This has posed a significant challenge for the police and district administration as they strive to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.

Read Also
Pune: Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams BJP MP Medha Kulkarni For Spreading 'Fake News' About Uddhav...
article-image

Nashik district hosts a total of 4,919 polling stations across its 15 Assembly constituencies. Of these, 103 have been classified as sensitive, where recent elections saw over 90 per cent voter turnout with a high percentage of votes going to a single candidate. This trend has led the Election Commission to prioritise additional monitoring at these stations.

The district administration is also working to ensure adequate internet connectivity at all polling stations. In locations where mobile networks are unreliable, such as Baglan, Kalwan, Chandwad, Dindori and Igatpuri, efforts are underway to secure internet facilities through BSNL or private providers. In the last Lok Sabha elections, walkie-talkies were used in some areas lacking mobile coverage.

FPJ Shorts
RTE Non-Compliance: 199 Of 218 Schools Under Raju Tadvi Found Compliant With Right To Education Act
RTE Non-Compliance: 199 Of 218 Schools Under Raju Tadvi Found Compliant With Right To Education Act
CBI Conducts Searches Across 20 Locations In 3 States In Illegal Stone Mining Probe, Seizes Cash And Precious Metals
CBI Conducts Searches Across 20 Locations In 3 States In Illegal Stone Mining Probe, Seizes Cash And Precious Metals
Thane: 22-Year-Old Found Dead In Ulhasnagar, Suspected Lung Ailments Linked To Alcohol Addiction
Thane: 22-Year-Old Found Dead In Ulhasnagar, Suspected Lung Ailments Linked To Alcohol Addiction
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Devendra Fadnavis Launches Campaign With Road Show In Nagpur South-West
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Devendra Fadnavis Launches Campaign With Road Show In Nagpur South-West
Read Also
Pune: ₹16.34 Crore Worth Of Drugs, Liquor, Gold, Cash Seized Since Assembly Polls Announcement
article-image

Polling station overview in Nashik district:

Nandgaon: 341

Malegaon Central: 343

Malegaon Outer: 351

Baglan: 288

Deolali: 279

Igatpuri: 300

Total Polling Stations: 4,919

Sensitive Centers:

Nandgaon: 3

Chandwad: 19

Yeola: 3

Sinnar: 2

Nashik Central: 37

Nashik West: 39

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: 103 Polling Stations Marked As Sensitive; Nashik West & Central Put On High Alert

Nashik: 103 Polling Stations Marked As Sensitive; Nashik West & Central Put On High Alert

Direct Fight Between Shiv Sena Factions In 6 Out Of 9 Constituencies In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Direct Fight Between Shiv Sena Factions In 6 Out Of 9 Constituencies In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Pune: Experts Say Deteriorating Air Quality Can’t Be Blamed Solely On Firecrackers

Pune: Experts Say Deteriorating Air Quality Can’t Be Blamed Solely On Firecrackers

Pune Porsche Case: SC Denies Anticipatory Bail To Father Of Minor Driver's Friend

Pune Porsche Case: SC Denies Anticipatory Bail To Father Of Minor Driver's Friend

Pune Sees Surge In Fake Doctors; 3 Booked In Just 2 Months

Pune Sees Surge In Fake Doctors; 3 Booked In Just 2 Months