Nashik: 103 Polling Stations Marked As Sensitive; Nashik West & Central Put On High Alert | AFP File Photo

With the upcoming Assembly elections, the atmosphere in Nashik district has become charged, with 103 polling stations across various constituencies marked as highly sensitive. Nashik West and Nashik Central constituencies have the most sensitive centres, with 39 and 37 polling stations, respectively. To prevent any disruptions, the police administration will implement additional security at these locations.

Historically, tensions have risen at certain polling stations during past elections, with incidents involving political leaders and officials. This has posed a significant challenge for the police and district administration as they strive to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.

Nashik district hosts a total of 4,919 polling stations across its 15 Assembly constituencies. Of these, 103 have been classified as sensitive, where recent elections saw over 90 per cent voter turnout with a high percentage of votes going to a single candidate. This trend has led the Election Commission to prioritise additional monitoring at these stations.

The district administration is also working to ensure adequate internet connectivity at all polling stations. In locations where mobile networks are unreliable, such as Baglan, Kalwan, Chandwad, Dindori and Igatpuri, efforts are underway to secure internet facilities through BSNL or private providers. In the last Lok Sabha elections, walkie-talkies were used in some areas lacking mobile coverage.

Polling station overview in Nashik district:

Nandgaon: 341

Malegaon Central: 343

Malegaon Outer: 351

Baglan: 288

Deolali: 279

Igatpuri: 300

Total Polling Stations: 4,919

Sensitive Centers:

Nandgaon: 3

Chandwad: 19

Yeola: 3

Sinnar: 2

Nashik Central: 37

Nashik West: 39