Nanded ZP CEO Minal Karanwal, Launches 'Balika Panchayat' For Girl Child Development |

Minal Karanwal, CEO of Zila Parishad (ZP), Nanded, announced the inauguration of Balika Panchayat, aiming to empower women and foster the development of girl children in Nanded district on

The special program, held in the Yeshwantrao Chavan Auditorium of Zila Parishad Nanded on Thursday, began with garlanding the images of Rashtaramata Jijau and Savitribai Phule, followed by the lighting of the holy lamp by Karanwal.

The sarpanch organisations from different blocks felicitated Karanwal after the inauguration.

Addressing the attendees, Karanwal emphasised the importance of implementing the innovative campaign Balika Panchayat, motivating women for social and political upliftment and addressing social issues like child marriage and dowry.

Read Also Pune Metro Ridership Surges As Frequency Increases

The Balika Panchayat

The Balika Panchayat, similar to traditional Gram Panchayats, will be elected by girls aged 11 to 21, with key positions such as president and secretary.

Karanwal highlighted that the program aims to instill leadership qualities in girl children.

During her address, she announced that two Gram Panchayats successfully forming 'Balika Panchayat' and 'Balika Manch' will be honoured on June 4 in a special program.

She pledged to personally visit five such Balika Panchayats and engage in dialogue with them. Karanwal also stressed the importance of arrangements like setting up selfie points for campaign awareness.