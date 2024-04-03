Nanded: Three Child Marriages Foiled; Girls Rescued

Representative pic |

The district administration of Nanded foiled child marriages and rescued three girls at different places in a single day on Tuesday, an official said. These marriages were thwarted by officials from the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department, he said.

The administration had received information that child marriages were going to take place in Mukhed and Kandhar talukas in the district. Accordingly, teams from the district administration and the WCD department went to these places and rescued the girls by preventing their marriages, an official release said.