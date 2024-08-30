 Nanded SP Interviews 248 Candidates to Fill 18 Vacant Crime Branch Posts; Appointments Expected Soon
With the upcoming assembly polls, a major reshuffling of the police department is anticipated. Many officers and police constables may be transferred from their current positions to new duties.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
Nanded SP Interviews 248 Candidates to Fill 18 Vacant Crime Branch Posts; Appointments Expected Soon | Pixabay

Nanded District Superintendent of Police Avinash Kumar has interviewed 248 police officers and employees to fill 18 vacant posts in the local crime branch (LCB) of the district. SP Kumar is expected to issue appointment orders soon.

With the upcoming assembly polls, a major reshuffling of the police department is anticipated. Many officers and police constables may be transferred from their current positions to new duties. Additionally, some officers have already been transferred but have not yet assumed their new roles. In response to these developments, Special IGP Shahaji Umap has directed SP Kumar to immediately relieve the officers from their current positions.

There are 18 vacant positions in the LCB, and new officers will need to be appointed promptly. The administration had called for applications from interested officers for the LCB positions. Two days ago, SP Avinash Kumar, Additional SP Suraj Gurav, and LCB PI Uday Khanderai conducted interviews for the 248 applicants. It is expected that SP Kumar will soon issue the appointment orders for 18 officers and constables in the LCB.

