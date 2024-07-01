 Nanded: Over 90 Persons Fall Ill After Consuming Contaminated Water
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNanded: Over 90 Persons Fall Ill After Consuming Contaminated Water

Nanded: Over 90 Persons Fall Ill After Consuming Contaminated Water

The Mugaon Tanda village, where the incident took place, has 107 houses with a population of 440, as per the officials.

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Nanded: Over 90 Persons Fall Ill After Consuming Contaminated Water | Photo: Representative Image

Ninety three persons have suffered from stomach infections after apparently consuming contaminated water from a well at a village in Maharashtra's Nanded district, officials said on Monday.

The Mugaon Tanda village, where the incident took place, has 107 houses with a population of 440, as per the officials.

Ninety three persons approached a local health centre on June 26 and 27 with complaints of abdominal pain and loose motions, district health officer Balaji Shinde told PTI.

Read Also
Pune Police Arrest Man Posing As Cop, Assaulting Citizens After Video Goes Viral (WATCH)
article-image

While 56 patients were treated in the Mugaon Tanda village, 37 others were referred to a primary health centre in neighbouring Manjaram village and later discharged, he said.

A team of doctors was stationed in the Mugaon Tanda village, the official said.

"We conducted a survey and the possible source of infection was a well from where water is supplied to the villagers. The well has been sealed and water from a nearby filter plant is being made available to the villagers," he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nanded: Over 90 Persons Fall Ill After Consuming Contaminated Water

Nanded: Over 90 Persons Fall Ill After Consuming Contaminated Water

Pune: BJP Nominates Former Hadapsar MLA Yogesh Tilekar For MLC Polls

Pune: BJP Nominates Former Hadapsar MLA Yogesh Tilekar For MLC Polls

Marathwada News: 14 Gates of Nanded Dam Opened After SC Verdict, 3 From Jalna Cheat Man Of ₹8 Lakh

Marathwada News: 14 Gates of Nanded Dam Opened After SC Verdict, 3 From Jalna Cheat Man Of ₹8 Lakh

Pune Metro Records Highest Single-Day Ridership; Nearly 2 Lakh Commuters Travel On June 30

Pune Metro Records Highest Single-Day Ridership; Nearly 2 Lakh Commuters Travel On June 30

Shocking Video: Man Jumps Into Tamhini Ghat Waterfall; Body Recovered After 2 Days

Shocking Video: Man Jumps Into Tamhini Ghat Waterfall; Body Recovered After 2 Days