Nanded: Leaders Change Parties Ahead of Assembly Polls |

Ahead of the assembly polls, the trend of senior leaders in Nanded district switching political parties is increasing. Two senior BJP leaders have already left the party and joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Additionally, many leaders from various political parties who wish to switch parties are waiting for the announcement of the assembly poll dates.

This party-switching trend began earlier this year. Leaders seeking personal benefits and future prospects have started moving between parties. Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan was the first in the district to switch parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He left Congress for BJP and quickly gained a Rajya Sabha seat.

Recent LS debacle in Nanded

When Chavan joined BJP, senior BJP leader and Chavan’s brother-in-law Bhaskarrao Patil Khatgaonkar, who had recently left BJP for Congress, rejoined BJP. Similarly, former MLA Omprakash Pokarna switched back to BJP from Congress. Many of Chavan’s supporters also joined BJP.

It was anticipated that BJP would be strengthened in Nanded district following Chavan’s entry, but recent Lok Sabha election results were surprising. The people of Nanded district favored Congress, and Vasantrao Chavan was elected as the MP.

Chavan’s staunch opponents in BJP, Dr. Madhavrao Kinhalkar and former Union Rural Development Minister of State Suryakanta Patil, were dissatisfied with Chavan’s presence in BJP. They alleged that they were sidelined in the party and subsequently left BJP. Both joined NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

It will be interesting to see which senior leaders will change their parties next. For all political parties, satisfying these leaders by offering candidatures in the assembly polls will be a significant challenge. Both Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi will have to carefully manage these dynamics.