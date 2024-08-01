Mumbai Civic Body Team To Clean Stormwater Drains In Flood-Hit Kolhapur

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation | PTI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has extended a helping hand to Kolhapur, which has been severely affected by heavy rainfall and flooding over the past few days, by undertaking the cleaning of stormwater drains in the city located in southern Maharashtra.

In a release on Wednesday, the BMC announced that a team of civic officials, along with two suction-cum-jetting recycler machines, has been dispatched to Kolhapur, approximately 375 kilometres from Mumbai, to assist in cleaning the stormwater drains.

The BMC has also provided additional manpower, including vehicle drivers, technicians, and labourers, to support the cleaning efforts at the request of Kolhapur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rahul Rokade.

The team, led by Junior Engineer Akash Rainak, arrived in Kolhapur on July 31 and commenced work in the Shahupuri area.

This is not the first instance of the BMC coming to Kolhapur's aid. In 2019 and 2021, the Mumbai civic body also provided similar assistance to the city during periods of flooding.