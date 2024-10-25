MSRDC Awards ₹4,700 Crore LOA To RSIIL For Pune Ring Road & Jalna-Nanded Expressway Projects | Facebook

Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd (RSIIL), a leading infrastructure company based in Pune, has announced that it has received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from MSRDC for two major infrastructure projects: the Pune Ring Road and the Jalna-Nanded Expressway. These projects, with a combined value of ₹4,700 crore, represent a significant milestone for RSIIL and underscore the company's commitment to enhancing India's transportation infrastructure.

The Pune Ring Road project aims to improve connectivity within the Pune metropolitan area, addressing increasing traffic demands and contributing to regional economic development. This project is expected to significantly reduce travel time and improve safety for commuters. Concurrently, the Jalna-Nanded Expressway will facilitate smoother transportation between these two vital cities, promoting trade and enhancing accessibility in Maharashtra.

With this new addition to its portfolio, RSIIL's order book has now surpassed the ₹10,000 crore milestone. This achievement underscores RSIIL's expertise in managing and executing large-scale infrastructure projects efficiently and effectively.

Ameet Gadhoke, Managing Director of RSIIL, said, “We are thrilled to have secured these projects, which not only reflect our capabilities but also our commitment to delivering high-quality infrastructure solutions. Our focus remains on contributing to India's transportation network while ensuring sustainability and innovation in all our endeavours.”