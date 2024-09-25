 MP Omraje Nimbalkar Lauds Milind Valanj for Continuing Father's Legacy of Social Work in Mulshi
During the event, various organisations and dignitaries who contributed to the Warkari sect in the Mulshi area were honoured with special awards.

Wednesday, September 25, 2024
article-image
MP Omraje Nimbalkar praised the social work of Nandkumar Valanj for the people of the Mulshi area, emphasising that Milind Valanj is successfully carrying forward his father's legacy. Speaking as the chief guest at a ceremony held by Milindada Valanj Yuva Manch and Mitra Parivar at Aamby Valley to honor Milind Valanj, Nimbalkar highlighted the commendable efforts of the Valanj family in serving the community.

During the event, various organisations and dignitaries who contributed to the Warkari sect in the Mulshi area were honoured with special awards. Present at the occasion were senior social worker Nandkumar (Babuji) Valanj, Shiv Sena MLA Kailas Patil, MLC Sunil Shinde, former MLA Sharad Dhamale, and Aamby Valley City Executive Director of Hotel Sahara Star Romi Dutt, among others from social, spiritual, educational, political, and various fields.

article-image

Nimbalkar noted that the Valanj family has long demonstrated a spirit of social commitment by participating in the joys and sorrows of the local community. He expressed hope that Milind would continue this noble tradition and contribute positively to society in the future.

Milind Valanj, in his address, stated, "I always try to do good work for the people here. If there is a will of the people and an opportunity to contest elections in the future, I will definitely consider it. Our parents have laid the foundation by taking a vow of social service in this field, and now we will work to culminate it."

Ramrao Maharaj Dhok felicitated Milind Valanj and performed kirtan, while various dignitaries extended their best wishes during the program.

