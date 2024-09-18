Move Over Kaas: Vibrant Wildflower Bloom in Panchgani Draws Tourists and Nature Enthusiasts |

Apart from the Kaas Plateau in Satara and Sada Waghapur Sundargad Plateau near Patan, Panchgani is also experiencing a vibrant bloom, attracting tourists and environmentalists alike. Popular spots such as Table Point, New Era, and Sanjeevan plains, along with Bhilar, Rajpuri, Khingar, and the plateaus near Katavali Ghat, are currently carpeted with colorful wildflowers. These blooming areas, which are typically barren during the summer, transform into stunning green landscapes during the monsoon, drawing large crowds, especially during holidays.

The variety of wildflowers on the Sahyadri plateau captivates visitors with hues of pink, blue, yellow, and purple. The flower season begins as the rains subside, revealing a wide array of species. Among the first to bloom are the yellow flowers with red tips, commonly referred to as Mickey Mouse Flowers due to their unique shape. Other notable species include different types of Smithia, such as Smithia sensitivea (shy crow) and Smithia setulosa (big crow). Pink flowers, including Smithia purpurea or Barca, add to the vibrant display. Various shades of yellow and pink, including sonki, sontara, yellow abai, and pink acacia, create a colorful tapestry.

One of the unique attractions of the region is the terrestrial orchid, particularly the Habenaria species, which bloom on the ground instead of trees. These white-petaled orchids, along with other wild varieties like the lantern flower from the Ceropagia genus, are a rare sight. Known locally as kharkhudi, these flowers have an intriguing mechanism where they trap insects to aid in pollination before releasing them. Species like Ceropagia jaini, vinsafolia, hirsuta, and sahyadrika are commonly found in Maharashtra, adding to the region's botanical diversity.

As the monsoons draw to a close, the plateaus become a natural wonderland, hosting a diverse range of wildflowers. The area is currently abloom with various species, including yellow sonki and arched purple blooms. Among the highlights are insectivorous plants like Drosera, which bloom in September and October and capture small insects with their sticky dewdrops.

This year, the region is once again accessible, offering visitors a breathtaking view of nature’s colorful bloom. The picturesque landscape of Table Point and the surrounding areas, filled with vibrant flowers, provides a visual feast for nature lovers.