 More Rain for Pune and Neighbouring Areas from September 22: IMD
In the state of Maharashtra, there is a gradual resurgence of the monsoon during September, due to the development of this weather system in the Bay of Bengal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
Pune and its neighbouring areas are in for a rainy spell beginning around September 22, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This change in weather patterns is attributed to the formation of a low-pressure system in the West Bay of Bengal.

In the state of Maharashtra, there is a gradual resurgence of the monsoon during September, thanks to the development of this weather system in the Bay of Bengal.

Active monsoon phase for state

The IMD officials have further indicated that Maharashtra will undergo another active monsoon phase from September 21, as a low-pressure area has taken shape over the West Bay of Bengal. This system is expected to deliver substantial rainfall to Vidarbha and north Maharashtra, while other regions may receive lighter and scattered moderate rains. Maharashtra is gearing up for renewed monsoon activity, set to commence from September 21, driven by the approaching low-pressure system originating in the West Bay of Bengal.

