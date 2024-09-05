MIT-ADTU Celebrates Infinite Creativity by Kavya Mohostav |

In a gathering that echoed with the profound resonance of words and emotions, the poetry concert Kavya Mohostav was held at MIT-ADT University, Vishwarajbagh, Pune. The event was a celebration of poetic expression, where life’s myriad pains and emotions found their voice through the written word.

Rajan Lakhe, the senior poet and president of Pimpri-Chinchwad Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad, shared his insights on the essence of poetry, stating, "Life takes pain for tears; grief takes pain; feeling for pain; emotions have sensations; sensation requires consciousness; and those words begin to express awareness." He emphasized that poetry is a delicate play of words that conveys deep awareness and social consciousness. However, he cautioned against disorder in poetic expression, as it can undermine the impact of the poem.

The event was marked by the release of the representative anthology Anant...Antarnad Manacha, edited by Venkatesh Kalyankar and co-edited by Dr. Rahul Thackeray. Esteemed personalities such as MIT-ADTU's Executive President Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, senior poet and ghazal writer M. B. Chavan, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ramchandra Pujeri, Registrar Dr. Mahesh Chopde, Dr. Mukesh Sharma, Dr. Rajnish Kaur Sachdev-Bedi, Dr. Atul Patil, and Dr. Shrikant Gunjal graced the occasion with their presence.

Reflecting on the anthology, Rajan Lakhe eloquently expressed that while many things in the universe are infinite, life is finite. Yet, through words and poetry, one can achieve a sense of infinity. He recited his poignant lines, 'Akshar-akshar gumfit jare, shabdana sagar jod...' which beautifully encapsulated the evening's theme.

Following the anthology's release, the stage was set for a poetry concert featuring performances by Prof. Amol Agashe, Prof. Aman Kamble, Dr. Ujwal Mishra, Prof. Yashaswini Pisolkar, Dr. Nandkumar Shinde, Prof. Snehal Wankhade, and Dr. Balasaheb Wakade. The event concluded with a prayer and a vote of thanks by Prof. DilKirat Sarma.

In a special address, senior poet MB Chavan highlighted the Karad family's rich legacy of poetry, noting that the late Urmila Tai Karad, wife of Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad, was a gifted poetess who contributed significantly to literature. He expressed pride in seeing the younger generation of the Karad family continue this legacy, closing his remarks with the touching lines, 'Be it small or loud... Save the man swimming in the river...'