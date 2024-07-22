MIT-ADT University Tops State in ABC ID Registration, Earns UGC Praise |

MIT Art, Design and Technology University (MIT-ADT) has achieved the highest registration of Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) IDs among private universities in Maharashtra. The University Grants Commission (UGC) commended MIT-ADT for this significant accomplishment during a recent virtual meeting.

The ABC ID functions similarly to an Aadhaar number for students, enabling the transfer and accumulation of academic credits across various disciplines. The UGC has been actively promoting the registration for ABC IDs to streamline credit transfers and enhance academic flexibility. MIT-ADT has excelled in this initiative, registering over 15,566 accounts and covering more than 28,202 credits, leading the state in this effort.

Following MIT-ADT, MIT World Peace University and Amethi University secured second and third positions, respectively. Nationally, over two crore students from 1,597 institutions have registered for ABC IDs, with Maharashtra contributing more than 40 lakh registrations. Educational institutions are increasingly integrating ABC IDs into their systems to ensure comprehensive credit tracking.

Dr. Dyandeo Neelwarna, Controller of Examinations at MIT-ADT, highlighted the university's achievement, which received accolades from the UGC. The university's executive team, including Executive President and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, Executive Director Prof. Dr. Sunita Karad, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Anant Chakradeo, and other key figures, congratulated the examination department for this milestone.

The ABC ID system enables students to bank academic credits from different institutions, facilitating easy credit transfers, utilization of credits after study gaps, simplified grading for skill-based courses, and nationwide recognition of earned credits.