Minorites are with PM Modi: Iqbal Singh Lalpura

Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities who was on a Pune visit said that minorities in all states, including Punjab, are with PM Narendra Modi.

He was speaking at 'Roja Iftar' organised by BJP leader Ali Daruwala, at Imamwada in Pune camp. It was attended by people from Muslim, Jewish, Parsi, Iranian and Christian communities on Sunday.

Lalpura also said, "The progress of the minority community is the progress of the country. I met people from various minority communities in Pune. They all said that they are getting the confidence to grow due to the government led by Prime Minister Modi."

During his visit, he also inaugurated Sonographic Machines at the Gurudwara Gurunank Darbar Camp in Pune and attended a program conducted by the All India Jain Minority Federation on the topic of Atma Nirbhar Jain Abhiyan at Mahavir Pratishthan.