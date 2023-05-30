 Minister of Railways flags off Pune-Bikaner Weekly Express
The new train service aims to enhance connectivity between Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, benefiting passengers travelling across these states.

In a virtual inauguration ceremony held on Tuesday, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the Pune-Bikaner weekly express from Pune Railway Station via video conferencing from Delhi. The new train service aims to enhance connectivity between Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, benefiting passengers traveling across these states.

The inaugural run of the train departed Pune on Tuesday at 8.10 pm and is scheduled to arrive in Bikaner at 8.45 pm on Wednesday. Following this, the regular service of train no. 20476 Weekly Special will commence from 6th June 2023, departing Pune every Tuesday at 8.10 pm and reaching Bikaner at 8.45 pm the following day. Train no. 20475 Weekly Special will depart Bikaner every Monday at 7.10 am from 5th June 2023 and arrive in Pune at 7.35 am the next day.

With a total of twenty coaches, the train will offer 2 AC 2-Tier, 5 AC 3-Tier, 7 Sleeper class, 4 General Second class, and 2 Luggage-cum-Guard Brake Vans. Bookings for train No. 20476 are now open and can be made at computerized reservation centers and on the official website, www.irctc.co.in.

