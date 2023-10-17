Mild Earthquake Tremors Shakes Satara District In Maharashtra

Representative Image |

Residents of Satara district in Maharashtra experienced mild tremors as an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale struck the region. The National Earthquake Science Center confirmed that the tremors were felt on Tuesday, October 17, at 1:49 pm.



This incident followed another tremor on Monday, October 16, at 11:36 pm. The National Earthquake Science Center had also reported this earlier occurrence.



It's worth noting that prior to the Satara tremors, Delhi NCR experienced earthquake tremors on Sunday night. The National Center for Seismology reported that the epicentre of the Satara earthquake was situated five kilometres beneath the earth's surface.



Fortunately, there were no casualties or significant damage reported, as the 3.3 Richter scale intensity is classified as relatively low. Authorities continue to monitor the situation, ensuring the safety of the local residents.