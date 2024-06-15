Meet Shripriya Modale, Pune-Based Flying Officer Commissioned Into Indian Air Force | Sourced

The Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) was held at the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigal, Telangana, on Saturday to mark the successful culmination of the training of 235 flight cadets from the flying and ground duty branches of the Indian Air Force.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) and the Reviewing Officer, conferred the President's Commission to the graduating flight cadets upon the successful completion of their training. The graduating officers included 22 women officers who were commissioned into various branches of the IAF. Pune's Shripriya Modale was one of them.

Modale stood first in the overall order of merit in the Meteorology branch. From being a lifeguard in swimming and a research intern, through her relentless excellence, Modale achieved this distinction. She is also a swimming coach, lifeguard, first aider, self-defence trainer, and national-level player.

Meanwhile, the highlight of the parade was the 'Commissioning Ceremony,' in which the graduating flight cadets were awarded their 'Rank and Wings’ by the Reviewing Officer. The graduating officers were then administered the oath by the Commandant of the academy, where they pledged to safeguard the security, safety, sovereignty, and honour of the country.

Flying Officer Happy Singh from the flying branch was awarded the President's Plaque and the Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour for standing first in the overall order of merit in the pilots' course. Flying Officer Taufeeq Raza was awarded the President's Plaque for being first in the overall order of merit in the ground duty officers' course.