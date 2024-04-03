Mechanised Infantry Marks 45th Raising Day With Traditional Ceremony And Commemoration |

Mechanised Infantry celebrated its 45th Raising Day on Tuesday with traditional gaiety. To commemorate the occasion, Mechanised Infantry Centre and School, based at Ahmednagar celebrated the event with the customary wreath laying to the Bravehearts at the centre’s war memorial. Brig Russel D’souza, Commandant Mechanised Infantry Centre & School laid the wreath.

Mechanised Infantry Regimental Centre (MIRC) was raised on Tuesday and was re-designed as MIC&S on 17 Sep 2021.

The Centre is the foundation of head of all technical and tactical aspects related to Infantry Combat Vehicles and Mechanised Infantry concepts. In addition to training of all ranks of Mechanised infantry arm, MIC&S is also entrusted with the responsibility of impacting technical training to young soldiers of Indian Army belonging to all arms equipped with Infantry Combat Vehicles and conduct technical courses for officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and Non Commissioned Officers of all Arms incl Officers and other ranks of friendly Foreign Countries.

Congratulating all ranks, families and veterans of Mechanised Infantry on this auspicious occasion, Brig D’souza exhorted all and encouraged them to remain steadfast and continue their positive contribution towards Nation Building and overall growth of the Indian Army.