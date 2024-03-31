 Marathwada: Unseasonal Rain In Region, Lightning Kills Woman
Peerbawda in Phulambri taluka, Beed city, along with Ashti taluka, most areas of Vasmat and Kalamnuri talukas in Hingoli district, Ardhapur and Hadgaon in Nanded district, including Nanded city, saw spells of unseasonal rains.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
Twitter/@kunal_artistic

Various regions in the state, including Marathwada, experienced unseasonal rainfall on Saturday, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. A 70-year-old woman was killed in Hanumantgaon of Ashti taluka after being struck by lightning.

The unseasonal rainfall has affected various crops across the region. Ready crops of jowar, chickpea, and turmeric, and fruits like mangoes, bananas, and oranges have suffered losses due to the rains.

