Marathwada News: Triangular Fight Expected in Kalamnuri; Special Train from Nanded to Panipat And More

The assembly polls in Kalamnuri constituency in Hingoli district will be held on November 20 and the results will be declared on November 23. After the withdrawal of the nominations by the candidates on Monday, in all 19 candidates are now in the fray of election. However, the direct fight is expected among the Mahayuti candidate and sitting MLA from Shiv Sena (Shinde) Santosh Bangar, Mahavikas Aghadi candidate Dr Santosh Tarfe (Shiv Sena, UBT) and independent candidate Ajit Magar.

Even in 2019, a triangular fight was seen in Kalamnuri constituency during the assembly polls. Shiv Sena’s Santosh Bangar clinched 82,515 votes, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) candidate Ajit Magar got 66,137 votes and Congress’ candidate Dr Santosh Tarfe 57,544 votes. Now, in 2024, these three candidates have come face to face once again to witness a triangular fight.

The only difference in this election is that Shiv Sena during the last election was undivided and now it has been bifurcated into two factions. Now, Bangar and Tarfe, who were on one side in 2019 are now contesting against each other. Moreover, this fight has become a fight of political supremacy for both the factions. Ajit Magar had fought the 2019 election as VBA candidate. However, he left the party and joined Shiv Sena (UBT). He tried hard for get the ticket, but could not succeed. Hence, he filed the nomination independently. He stood on the second position in the last election and has good public contact in the constituency. The political experts have opined that his rebellion in UBT may help Bangar to go to the state assembly once again.

Special train from Nanded to Panipat

Considering the crowd of passengers for the 77th annual samagam of Sant Nirankari, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced to run four trips of a special train from Nanded to Panipat. The special train from Nanded to Panipat has been scheduled on November 14 and 19.

It will start from Nanded at 5.40 am and will pass through Purna, Parbhani, Selu, Jalna, Aurangabad, Manmad, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bina, Birangana Laxmibai Jhansi, New Deli, Bhodalwal Majari and will reach Panipat next day at 1.40 pm. The return journey of the trains has been scheduled on November 15 and 20. The train will start from Panipat at 3.35 pm and will reach Nanded at 3 am next day. The train will have 24 bogies including sleeper, air condition and general.

State excise seizes illicit liquor

Against the backdrop of the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the upcoming assembly polls, the state excise department took a strict stand against illicit liquor smuggling in the district.

On Thursday, the flying squad of the department arrested two bootleggers and seized illicit liquor, two motorcycles, and other articles worth ₹71,610 from them. The arrested individuals have been identified as Rajendra Shinde (37, Shrirampur, Ahmednagar) and Sanjay Gaikwad (46, Gangapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).

According to the details, the flying squad received information that illicit country-made liquor was being transported in the district for illegal sale. Under the guidance of Commissioner Dr. Vijay Suryawanshi, Deputy Commissioner Sangeeta Darekar, Superintendent Santosh Zagade, Deputy Superintendent Gunaji Kshirsagar, the squad, led by Inspector Ajay Bagate, Ganesh Unde, Ganesh Nagve, Yogesh Ghunawat, Vijay Pawar, and Ramdas Lande, laid a trap at Shivaji Chowk at Nevergaon in Gangapur taluka and stopped the suspected two-wheeler vehicles.

Shinde and Gaikwad were transporting illicit liquor brought from Ahmednagar for sale in the district. The squad arrested both of them and seized the articles.