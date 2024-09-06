Marathwada News: Shivaji Kalge Urges Govt to Provide Succour to Rain-Hit Farmers; Road Expansion Work From CSMC to Champa Chowk Begins

Marathwada News: Shivaji Kalge Urges Govt to Provide Succour to Rain-Hit Farmers; BAMU Signs MoU for Vocational Course; |

Congress MP Shivaji Kalge has urged the Maharashtra government to provide immediate succour to farmers in Latur and Nanded districts of Maharashtra as recent heavy rains and subsequent flooding have caused large-scale damage to their crops.

He also demanded a waiver of farm loan for the affected farmers.

Kalge, who represents the Latur Lok Sabha constituency, met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at Udgir in Latur district on Wednesday on the sidelines of an event, and submitted to them a memorandum of demands.

"Farmers in Marathwada region are once again grappling with a natural calamity. It is essential that farmers in Latur and Nanded districts receive immediate and unconditional assistance without panchnama (assessment)," the memorandum said.

"Crops such as soybeans, urad and cotton witnessed irreparable damage. Farmers are already facing severe financial distress and are crushed under the weight of mounting debts. In this situation, providing loan waiver would offer much-needed relief," he said.

BAMU Signs MoU for Vocational Course

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the vocational course B.Voc with a reputed institute from Mumbai. The institute will provide on-job training and also assist with placements. The MoU was signed by the officials of both institutes at the Management Council hall on Wednesday.

As per the national education policy, several new initiatives have been taken in BAMU under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Dr. Vijay Fulari. MoUs were signed for various student-oriented projects with Marathwada Chamber of Industries and Agriculture (CMIA), Maharashtra Dyan Mahamandal, Marathwada Medical and Research Institute’s Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital, and other institutes.

Now, with the initiative of Dindayal Upadhyay Skill Centre, a MoU has been signed with Rustamji Academy of Global Careers on Wednesday. Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Valmik Sarwade, DDUK director Dr. Bharti Gawali, Deputy Registrar Dr. Ganesh Manza, Dr. Kunal Datta, and Rustamji Academy Director Dr. Hanif Kanjar, COO Karan Desai, Atul Shelar, Dindayal Upadhyay Skill Centre’s Dr. Vishal Ushair, Dr. Gagadhar Bandewad, Ratnadeep Hiwarale, Rahul Narnavare, and others were present.

The students will benefit from the B.Voc Industrial Automation syllabus. The officials of the Academy met Vice Chancellor Dr. Fulari and discussed the structure of the course. Under the MoU, research, on-job training, placement, and other facilities will be provided. The students will gain new opportunities in education, recruitment, and self-employment. In today’s competitive environment, students need to acquire new skills to be successful in professional life. BAMU is working in this direction, Dr. Fulari said.

Road expansion work from CSMC to Champa Chowk begins

The work of expansion of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) headquarters to Champa Chowk and to clear the encroachment on it began on Thursday. The present road from CSMC to Champa Chowk is crowded with encroachment and it often creates hurdle to the traffic on this road. CSMC administrator G Srikant had taken the decision to expand the road and remove the encroachment. The administration had made all the preparations to remove the encroachment on August 31, but it was delayed as the police bandobast was not available.

In the city development plan (DP), the CSMC to Champa Chowk Road is 15 meters wide, but it is covered with encroachment and the road had become very narrow. The three kms road will be made of cement concrete. However, the encroachment on the road has to be removed before initiating the expansion work. On Thursday, the work to remove the encroachment was started with the police bandobast from the City Chowk police. The Anti-encroachment squad and the town planning department and the police administration are jointly executing the action. Administration himself was present and inspected the ongoing work.

On Thursday, around 20 illegal constructions and around 10 Nan-Roti stalls were demolished.

The action was executed by additional municipal commissioner Santosh Wahule, deputy municipal commissioner Savita Sonawane, assistant municipal commissioner Sanjay Suradkar, Naeem Ansari, building inspector Mazhar Ali, Ravindra Desai, Sagar Shresht, Kunal Bhosale, Shubham Ghodke, Rameshwar Surashe, Rahul Malkhede, PI Nirmala Pardeshi and others.