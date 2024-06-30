Marathwada News: Relatives Demand Second Autopsy for Girl's Death, Officer Duped of ₹4.23 Lakh, and More |

Relatives of a 15-year-old girl on Saturday staged a sit-in at a police station here, demanding a second autopsy following her accidental death at a government hostel for Scheduled Castes students.

Police have now decided to conduct a second autopsy and also video-graph it as demanded by the family, said an official of Vivekananda Chowk police station.

The girl died after allegedly suffering a fall at the hostel on Nanded road on Friday, he said.

An autopsy was conducted at the government hospital here in the morning, but her relatives staged a sit-in at the police station on Saturday afternoon, demanding a fresh autopsy, he said.

The procedure will be carried out at the Solapur district hospital, said inspector Vaijnath Munde.

An accidental death case has already been registered, he added.

Govt officer duped of ₹4.23L online

Cyber fraudsters duped government officer Anil Tayade of ₹4.23 lakh in Vedantnagar on May 7. Fraudsters sent a link via WhatsApp, posing as SBI officers, claiming it would disable his credit card abroad. Tayade downloaded the app, and ₹4.48 lakh was withdrawn, with ₹25,000 returned. He filed a complaint with Vedantnagar police on June 28. A case has been registered, and investigation is underway. The incident highlights the growing concern of cyber fraud and the importance of being cautious when receiving unsolicited calls and links. Police are urging citizens to be vigilant and verify authenticity before taking any action.

25K fishermen suffer due to less water

Around 25,000 fishing families dependent on Jayakwadi dam's backwaters are struggling due to reduced water levels, ceasing fishing activities. A proposed floating solar power plant on 15,000 hectares will further threaten their livelihood, leaving them to starve. Thousands of fishermen in villages along the banks rely on fishing for survival, but dwindling water levels have reduced their catch. Women and children suffer from poor health, including skin diseases from prolonged water exposure. The community's poverty and hardship are exacerbated by the declining fishing industry, sparking fears for their future.