Marathwada News: Police Stop Child Marriage In Latur, Organs Of Brain-Dead Patient Donated In Nanded |

Police in Latur have foiled a child marriage and registered a case against about 200 people, including the groom, relatives from both sides and guests, an official said on Thursday.

The police swiftly moved after receiving a tip on June 30 about a child marriage being conducted at the Khadagaon Road area. Seeing the police at the venue, the guests ran helter-skelter.

After confirming that the bride was a minor, police booked nearly 200 people, also including the photographer and the cook. The FIR was registered under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act on the complaint of Childline NGO's Alka Sanmukhrao, he added.

Organs of brain-dead patient donated

The heart and liver of a brain dead patient from Nanded was transplanted successfully to two patients in the Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital. His kidneys were given to a needy patient in another hospital. Abhijeet Dhoke (40), met with an accident while returning to Nanded after completing his bank work at Malakoli in Loha taluka on June 28. He became brain dead during the ongoing treatment at Nanded. His family members decided to donate his organs. His eyes were donated to the needy patients in Nanded. His heart, liver and kidneys were removed at Global Hospital at Nanded and were sent to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

3 set old man ablaze

Three criminals set an old man ablaze after pouring petrol on him over petty reasons. The victim sustained 35 per cent burns and is being treated at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The incident occurred at Trisaran Chowk in Shambhunagar area in the wee hours on Tuesday. The injured have been identified as Mahipalsingh Randhirsingh Gaur (50, Hanumangar). A case has been registered with the Jawaharnagar police station.

According to the details, accused Adil Sharukh Shaikh (19), Krushna Samadhan Shinde (20) and Shaikh Ayyaz Mumtaz (all residents of Shambhunagar) were drinking at a open space in Shambhunagar, when Mahipalsingh came near them.

They had a verbal quarrel with him and they left this area and went away. They later poured petrol on him and set him ablaze. Adil and Krushna are hardcore criminals on the police records.

BJP violently attack UBT faction leader

The former taluka president of the BJP Yuva Morcha Ram Suryawanshi brutally attacked the former city president and the leader of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction Kunal Rathod with a knife over political rivalry in Himayatnagar in Nanded on Tuesday. Rathod is presently being treated in a private hospital.

There was a political dispute between Rathod and Suryawanshi for the past few days. They had a quarrel over some political issue on Tuesday night. Suryawanshi then stabbed Rathod with a knife in which Rathod was seriously injured. He is being treated in a private hospital. A case has been registered with the Himayatnagar police station and the police are further investigating the case.