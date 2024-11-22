Marathwada News: Over 70 Per Cent Voting in 20 Constituencies in Region; NCP (SP) Nominee Seeks Repoll in 122 Booths in Parli

Marathwada News: Over 70 Per Cent Voting in 20 Constituencies; NCP (SP) Nominee Seeks Repoll in 122 Booths in Parli |

Twenty out of the total 46 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra's Marathwada region have recorded more than 70 per cent voting in the state polls, the official figures showed.

Out of these 20 seats, 17 were currently represented by the legislators belonging to the Mahayuti alliance comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Elections to the 288-member state legislative assembly were held on Wednesday. As per the provisional figures provided by the Election Commission, an estimated 65 per cent voting was recorded in the state.

The average voter turnout in Marathwada was 69.65 per cent.

The region's highest voter turnout of 80 per cent was recorded in the Sillod assembly seat in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, while the Nanded North constituency saw the lowest voting of 56.65 per cent, as per the figures.

The Marathwada region comprises eight districts - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Hingoli, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Osmanabad and Parbhani.

The assembly seats which recorded more than 70 per cent voting are as follows: Sillod (80.0), Ghansawangi (77.06), Bhokardan (77.2), Paithan (76.05), Bhokar (75.01), Badnapur (74.6), Gangapur (73.45), Jintur (73.28), Vaijapur (73.21), Kalamnuri (73.15), Gevrai (72.66), Vasmat (72.30), Gangakhed (72.01), Parli (72.0), Ashti (71.43), Phulambri (71.99), Hadgaon (70.40), Partur (70.12), Kinwat (70.05) and Pathri (70.02).

NCP (SP) Nominee Seeks Repoll in 122 Booths in Parli

NCP (SP) candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh on Thursday accused the workers of rival parties of indulging in poll-related malpractices like bogus voting, in Parli constituency in Maharashtra's Beed, and demanded repoll at 12 sensitive polling booths.

In the Parli constituency, Deshmukh contested against Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde of the NCP, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

In a press conference held a day after the assembly elections, Deshmukh alleged, "Bogus voting took place at 122 sensitive booths. Only one person was found voting at each of these booths and a few goons were called to vandalise the voting machines." These goons belonged to the rival candidate, whom the police department also supports, he claimed.

"While all this happened, a case was registered against my supporters and eight of them were arrested," said.

Democratic process was not followed during voting in Parli, Deshmukh said.

Voting should be freshly conducted in 122 sensitive booths, he said.

A CCTV camera was disabled at a polling booth in Dharmapuri. Only ink was applied to people's fingers, while someone else was casting vote for them, he claimed.

Deshmukh said that in terms of "bullying and terror", Parli has left Bihar far behind.