Marathwada News: Mosquito Larvae Found in 176 Houses in Aurangabad, Farmers Waiting for Compensation in Nanded And More |

At the advent of the Monsoon, the Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is taking precautions to stop the epidemic of Malaria, Dengue and other water-borne diseases in the city.

As a measure, the CSMC health department started the Abate fumigation drive from Saturday in the city.

The officers inspected all 10,856 houses to check where water has been stored for many days, where there is possibility of breeding of the mosquito larvae.

The mosquito larvae were found in 176 houses and abetting was done in these houses.

The drive was implemented under the guidance of Administrator G Srikant and led by medical officer Dr Paras Madlecha. The drive was inaugurated at Zone 1 by Dr Mandlecha.

Assistant health officer Dr Archana Rane, Dr B B Rathodkar, Dr Amarjyti Shinde, Dr Prerna Sanklecha and other employees were present. The drive was continued at Ajabnagar, Kranti Chowk, Osmanpura, Pirbazar, Kabirnagar, Jawahar Colony, Indiranagar, Baijipura, Kaisar Colony, Nehrunagar, Bari Colony, Rahmaniya Colony, Mukundnagar, Nyaynagar and other places on Sunday, where around 10,000 houses were checked, Dr Mandllecha said.

Nanded: 1L rain affected farmers waiting for compensation

The farmers in the Nanded district who incurred heavy losses due to the unseasonal rains between July 26 and 27, 2023 are still awaiting their compensation.

The state government had declared compensation of ₹10,000 each to the families of the rain-affected farmers.

The state government had provided ₹9 crores to the district administration for the compensation, but not a single farmer has received any money from the released funds yet as a result around 1,000 affected farmers have been refrained from the government aid.

The farmers hit by rain during July, 2023. The officers performed the panchanamas of the losses immediately and submitted it to the taluka offices. More than, 8,000 families were effected from the rain. The government sanctioned the funds of ₹9 crores for the compensation of the farmers.

In the list, some beneficiaries were assured the help of ₹10,000 each rain- affected family to be distributed from the contingency funds. However, several of these families have not received the money of these funds until now.

The CITU General secretary Gangadhar Gaikwad had launched several agitations at the district collectorate to get the compensation for the needy farmers, but in vain. Still, the beneficiaries have not received the money.

Turmeric prices slashing down

Here's good news for the customers, as the prices of turmeric which were touching the sky are now slashing down rapidly and the decline in the prices can be seen in the coming days.

During April – May this year, the prices of turmeric in the local Monday market in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was up to ₹18,000 per quintal due to which the customers had to purchase it higher prices from the retail markets. Now, the prices has slashed down to ₹17,900 to ₹15,400 per quintal. The experts have opined that the prices will further slash down to ₹14,600 in the local market. It is due to the sudden influx of the turmeric in the market from the nearby areas and from other parts of the country in the market. The prices have come down by ₹2,500 per quintal in the past two months.

Trader Subhash Agrawal said that the turmeric prices had almost gone double, two years back and the traders had to sell the turmeric at higher prices in the retail market. The customers had to purchase it dearer as well. Now, the prices are gradually coming down and ₹2,500 per quintal has received in the past two months and it wil further reduce in the coming days.

Nanded: Gold, silver jewellery stolen from shop

Thieves entered into a jewellery shop in Srinagar in Nanded city and made off with gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs of rupees on Friday night. Four women, five men and a boy has been captured in the CCTV TV cameras in the shop and the surrounding areas. The thieves later broke the cameras of the shop.

On Saturday, when the shop owner Munjaji Nagnathrao Udawant Pavadewadikar went to the shop in the morning to open the shop, he found that the shutter was bent.

However, the thieves had broken the CCTV cameras before entering the shop. They have been captured in the CCTV footage which shows four women, five men and a minor boy.

They later broke the lock of the shutter and sent the boy inside the shop. The boy took out the valuable articles from the shop and then all fled from the scene. Cash and gold and silver jewellery from the shop have been stolen, the owner said. A case has been registered with the Bhagyanagar police station.