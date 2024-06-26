Marathwada News: Meritorious Candidates To Be Feted, 49 Proposals Sanctioned Under Student Accident Scheme |

The Samyak Bauddha Upasak Upasika Mahasangh will facilitate the meritorious students of the civil services exams examinations at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Research Centre, TV Centre area on Sunday at 5pm. The students will be felicitated by the guests including CEO, Ahmednagar Ashish Yerekar, DCP Nitin Bagate, Cell Officer, Mantryalaya, Praveen Shishupal, Deputy District Collector, Latur Dr Bharat Kadam, CEO Smart City Ravindra Jogdand and others. CEO of the Cancer Hospital Dr Arvind Gaikwad will preside over. The meritorious students are appealed to contact Mahasangh officials for registration. Bharat Shinde, Krushna Bhandare, Bhimrao Gudgal and others are taking efforts for the success of the function.

49 students get funds in scheme

In all, 49 proposals have been sanctioned under the Rajeev Gandhi Students’ Accident Contingency Funds Scheme in the district. The students who lose any organ or die in an accident get the benefit of this scheme. In all, 49 cases were submitted under the scheme in 2024-25 and all the cases were sanctioned. The proposals were sanctioned during the meeting chaired by District Collector Dilip Swami on Tuesday. ZP CEO Vikas Meena, Civil Surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipawale, health officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar, education officer Aruna Bhumkar and other officers were present.

Administration demands ₹46.82L for crop losses due to unseasonal rains

The farmers in Beed district incurred heavy crop losses due to the unseasonal rains in the month of May. The district collector Deepal Mudhol – Munde has submitted a proposal of ₹46,82,520 for the losses caused on 137 hectares 44 R land in the district.

As per the government notification dated January 1, 2024, the farmers are given compensation for the losses caused due to rain and hailstorm. The dryland, horticulture and orchards in the Beed district caused huge losses. The 306 farmers in Beed, Patoda, Kej, Ambajogai, Dharur and Parali talukas incurred losses on the farming land measuring 137 hectares. The government gives Rs 27,000 per acre of the horticulture land and ₹36,000 for orchards.

In the five talukas, the farmers incurred the losses of the horticulture and orchards. Hence, after performing the panchnama of the farms, the district administration has submitted a proposal of ₹46.82 lakh for giving compensation to the farmers.