Marathwada News: Haribhau Bagade Inspects Medicinal Herbs; Administration Ready for Counting in Parbhani

Former MLA of Phulambri and present Governor of Rajasthan Haribhau Bagade inspected various medicinal herbs and took information about various plants at a farm in Padegaon on Thursday.

The Jan Sanyog Samajik Sanstha has established a bio-diversity farm on 20 acres farm in Padegaon area. More than 20,000 plants of 400 rare species are being grown in the farm. These plants and herbs are used for making medicines.

Bagade voluntarily visited the farm at around 8 am and inspected the plants and took information about the medicinal uses of the plants from the growers. Bagade said that plants not only increase oxygen in the atmosphere but it is very useful for keeping ourselves healthy. We do not know much about the medicinal uses of the plants. The sanstha has taken a good initiative by growing such rare species of plants and herbs.

Bagade also planted a sapling on the occasion. Milind Kelkar and Madhukar Vaidya felicitated Bagade. Sandeep Jagdhane, Kailas Khande, Atul Chavan, Dr Kishor Pathak, Pradeep Benzarange and others were present.

Administration ready for counting

The Parbhani district administration is ready for the counting of the assembly polls – 2024 for four assembly constituencies in the district, including Parbhani, Jintur, Pathri, and Gangakhed, to be held on Saturday. The counting in the Jintur constituency will be completed in 32 rounds, in Gangakhed 31 rounds, in Pathri 30 rounds, and in Parbhani 25 rounds. The counting will be done on 14 tables in each constituency. Similarly, separate tables have been arranged for the counting of the postal ballots.

District election officer Raghunath Gawade said that the counting for the Parbhani constituency will be held at Agriculture Engineering and Technology College, for Jintur at Government Industrial Training Centre, for Gangakhed at Sant Janabai College, and for Pathri at Government Industrial Training Centre.

The counting observer for Jintur will be Sanjaykumar Mishra, for Parbhani Harita, for Gangakhed Sanchita Bishnoi, and for Pathri Jyoti Rai.

A strict police bandobast has been deployed at all the counting centres in the district.