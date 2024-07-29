Marathwada News: Eminent Persons Come Forward to Clean Aurangabad; Mahayuti Seat Sharing Will be Done in Delhi And More |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and Smart City Development Corporation will launch the Mahaswachata Abhiyan in the city between August 1 and 15. Various eminent personalities from fields of industries, education, social and politics have shown willingness to participate in the Abhiyan and come first in the race of clean city list in the country. Moreover, the administration has resolved to include each citizen in this drive to keep the city clean and green.

Under the guidance of Administrator G Srikanth, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Jogdand has initiated this drive. During the drive, with the help of the residents, a cleanliness drive will be implemented in various parts of the city between August 1 and 15. The aim of the drive is to clean every nook and corner of the city, Jogdand said.

A meeting was held with the officials of various organisations recently to implement the drive effectively in the city. Many eminent personalities from various fields have shown willingness to participate in the cleanliness drive. In all, 29 organisations through the Team of Associations, self help groups, social media influencers, sportspersons, schools, colleges and various housing societies will participate in the drive and rigorous planning is being made for the success of the drive, Jogdand added.

Seat sharing in Mahayuti will be done in Delhi: Mahajan

State tourism minister and Nanded district guardian minister Girish Mahajan said that the seats sharing in the Mahayuti alliance for the upcoming assembly polls will be done in Delhi. During the election period, leaders change their parties for getting the chance to contest the election, but the senior leaders in Delhi will take the decision for the candidature in various constituencies, he said.

Mahajan was in the city to participate in the District Planning Committee meeting on Saturday when he interacted with the media persons. He said, the Mahayuti alliance has gained full support from the people, due to which the leaders of the Mahavikas Aghadi are worried. The assembly polls will be held in September – October. During the elections, leaders change parties and it is a usual phenomenon, but it is not certain that they will get the opportunity to contest the election. It will also not affect the alliance and all the allies are united in Mahayuti, he said.

3,119 tons fertilizer distributed in 16 talukas

As many as 3,119 tons of fertilizer has been distributed in 16 talukas of Nanded district so far for the Kharif season. The sowing of seeks for the Kharif season has been completed in the district. The farmers are now demanding for the second instalment of the Urea and DAP fertilizer for the farms.

However, they are facing severe inconvenience due to the inadequate stock of Urea and DAP at many places. They have to wander here and there for the fertilizer especially Urea, as it is not available at the agriculture centres. Presently, fertilizers are being provided to the farmers for the second time during the season for the Cotton, Turmeric, banana and sugarcane crops. But the farmers are worried as they are not getting the special fertilizers on time. They have demanded at the taluka and district administration to make the fertilizers available at the earliest or they will have to suffer huge crop losses. Similarly, some political parties and social organisations have also started pressuring the district administration to make the fertilizers available to the farmers.

Hence, the district administration has demanded the Maharashtra Agriculture Industries Development Corporation to provide 619 tons of DAP. Similarly, the District Marketing Office has demanded 2,500 Urea in the district. Until now, 3,119 tons of fertilizers have been distributed in the district. The agriculture department is taking efforts so that the farmers could get the fertilizers on time, the officers said.

Taluka wise fertilizers distribution

Dharmabad – Urea – 200 tons, DAP 100 tons, Naigaon Urea – 150, DAP 50, Deglur – 196 Urea, 50 DAP, Mudkhed – 100 Urea, 20 DAP, Kinwat – 220 Urea, 55 DAP, Bhokar – 150 Urea, 25 DAP, Umri – 200 Urea, 20 DAP, Hadgaon – 200 Urea, 40 DAP, Kandhar – 150 Urea, 59 DAP, Loha – 204 Urea, 100 DAP, Mukhed – 200 Urea, 100 DAP, Biloli – 100 Urea, 30 DAP, Ardhapur – 100 Urea, 20 DAP, Nanded 150 Urea, 20 DAP, Mahur 150 Urea, 20 DAP and Himayatnagar – 150 Urea, 20 DAP.