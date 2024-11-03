Marathwada News: Drugs, Liquor, Cash Seized; Youths to Decide Future MLAs in Nanded

Marathwada News: Drugs, Liquor, Cash Seized; Youths to Decide Future MLAs in Hingoli |

Against the backdrop of the assembly polls ahead, the district’s election department has taken a firm stand against illegal activities to maintain the model code of conduct (MCC). The district administration has been executing a severe drive at various places in the district and seized drugs worth Rs71.45 lakh, illicit liquor worth Rs27.14 lakh cash Rs12 lakh and jewellery and other articles worth Rs60.04 lakh.

More than 300 flying and other squads have been established to conduct raids in the district. These included 170 stationary observation squads, 120 flying squads and 46 video recording squads. All these squads are deployed in nine assembly constituencies in the district.

The vehicles entering the district are being strictly checked and immediate action is being taken on the suspected vehicles and persons. Drugs, liquor, cash and other articles are being used during the elections to lure the voters. The MCC implementation squads are active in checking such activities of distributing cash and other articles to the people.

Most actions have been executed in the Gangapur Assembly Constituency. Cash, drugs and liquor have been seized at various places. Until now, valuables worth Rs1.80 lakh have been seized in nine constituencies in the district. The squads are inquiring about the source of cash from anyone found carrying over Rs50,000 with them. If satisfactory answers are not received, immediate action is taken against them and the cash and other materials are seized.

Youths to decide future MLAs

The assembly polls, along with the Lok Sabha by-polls, will be held in the Nanded district on Nov 20. However, the fate of the future MLAs and MP will be decided by the youths as 74,692 new voters have been registered in the district after the last Lok Sabha elections. Hence, the role of the youth in the upcoming elections will be decisive.

Out of the total 27,87,947 voters in the Nanded district, 25.38% of voters, or 3,69,329, are below 30 years of age. Now, all the candidates have prepared strategies for the assembly polls to gain victory. Each of them is planning to attract the voters to him. However, it has not remained an easy task now, and hence, the candidates have to walk on a tightrope to conquer the confidence of the voters.

The Nanded (North) constituency has 3,58,918 voters, and the number of voters below 30 years is 89,041. The other constituencies also have a large number of under-30 voters.