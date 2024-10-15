Marathwada News: Dr Shelke Appointed on BATU’s Executive Committee; Tension in Jinsi Area; Ambedkar Claims BJP and Congress Colluded in Haryana Elections |

The principal of Shrinath College of Pharmacy, Dr. Santosh Shelke, has been appointed as a member of the executive council of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technology University (BATU) in Lonere, Raigad district. Dr. Shelke has extensive experience in the field of education and research, spanning the past 20 years. His background in pharmacy is expected to provide the university with new dimensions and directions, according to the administration.

Dr. Shelke has made significant contributions in various areas, including management, study boards, exam control, education inspection, and other positions. He has also taken on various responsibilities at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU).

Chairman Eknath Jadhav, joint secretary Aman Jadhav, and others congratulated Dr. Shelke on his appointment.

Tension in Jinsi Area

Tension prevailed at Juna Bazar in the Jinsi area for some time as two groups violently clashed with each other on Sunday night. The police have arrested Adarsh Sunke and a minor boy, while 17 other suspects remain at large in this case.

The fight erupted over a laser light being flashed on a girl sitting in her house. A 37-year-old man filed a complaint with the Jinsi police station, leading to a case being registered against approximately 18 to 20 individuals. According to the complaint, the accused are known to be addicts and often create a disturbance in the area at night. On October 13, around 10:30 pm, the accused flashed a light onto the complainant's house. When he objected, they severely beat him, escalating tensions throughout the neighborhood.

Senior officers promptly rushed to the scene and managed to gain control over the situation.

BJP and Congress Allegedly Collaborated for Victory in Haryana, Claims Prakash Ambedkar

BJP and Congress joined hands for BJP’s victory in Haryana, alleged Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Adv. Prakash Ambedkar during a press conference at Subhedari Guest House on Monday. "In the politics of addition, we have subtracted the Jarange factor," he clarified.

Adv. Ambedkar stated that there are ongoing discussions regarding the recent elections in Haryana. According to information received by their party, BJP and Congress collaborated for the BJP's success. Dalit organizations in Haryana have raised these allegations. They claim that cases against Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Chidambaram, and his sons, were set to be initiated at the Patiala Court. To prevent these cases from proceeding, these leaders began undermining Dalit leaders in their party. Consequently, around 50 percent of the Dalit community's votes shifted to the BJP. The Haryana elections served as a warning to Dalits to remain vigilant. Ambedkar asserted that BJP won the elections due to the collaboration with Congress and cautioned Congress about its perceived deceit.

With upcoming assembly polls in mind, Ambedkar emphasized their efforts to strengthen the party by aligning with OBC and tribal communities, claiming they have succeeded in securing support from 90 percent of these groups, with plans to reach 100 percent soon. He indicated that they will then decide on the number of seats in the state.

When asked about Maratha reservations, he reiterated that they have removed the Jarange factor from their politics. "Two swords cannot coexist in one case. Currently, the Maratha and OBC communities are at odds. The Marathas cannot be granted reservations from the OBC category. The OBCs are demanding that the Marathas should not receive reservations within their category, and we have decided to support the OBCs," Ambedkar added.