Marathwada News: Condition of Sanitary Workers Reviewed; Names of Four Industrial Training Institutions Changed; NIMA AGM Concludes |

The member of the National Sanitary Employees Commission, PP Vava, is on a visit to the Nanded district. He reviewed the condition of the sanitary workers working in the Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation in a meeting held on Monday. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Maheshkumar Doiphode, Additional Municipal Commissioner Girish Kadam, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Karbhari Divekar, District Administration Officer Gangadhar Erlod, Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Gulam Sadek, city engineer Sumat Patil and other officers were present.

Initially, Divekar presented a report on the measures and activities implemented by the corporation for the welfare of the sanitary workers. He said that there are six zones and 20 Prabhags in the jurisdiction of the corporation, and the responsibility to keep them clean is on the sanitary workers. There are 805 posts of sanitary employees, and presently, there are 531 workers – 271 posts are vacant. Apart from these, there are 406 employees employed by the contractor. As per the Lad-Page report, the kin of the employees are given the jobs. Similarly, they are given promotions to the post of drivers, conductors and clerks.

The health check-up of the workers is done regularly and they are provided with the necessary equipment like masks, hand gloves, phavda, baskets, brooms, raincoats, gumboots and others. Similarly, safety equipment like belts, glasses, searchlights, ladders, helmets and others are also provided.

The president of the employees union Ganesh Shinde demanded that a separate housing colony should be established for the sanitary workers.

Names of Four Industrial Training Institutions Changed

State’s Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha changed the names of 143 government industrial institutes recently. Accordingly, the names of four industrial institutes have been changed in the Nanded district.

The cabinet has decided to change the names of government institutes. Later, the minister of skill development sought suggestions from the public for the new names of the institutions.

Barring, two industrial institutions in the state, neither of the institutes had names. The aim of the government to give the names to the institute is to inspire the youngsters. The institutes will be named after famous persons. It will help inspire youngsters and shoulder social responsibility, according to the government. It will also inspire them to work hard and progress in the future.

The Government Industrial Training Institute in Nanded will be named Shri Guru Govind Singhji Government Industrial Training Institute. In Kinwat, the name will be Raja Shankar Shah – Kanwar Raghunath Shah Industrial Training Institute. In Deglur, Akka Mahadevi Government Industrial Training Institute and in Kandhar the name will be Freedom Fighter Keshavrao Ghondge Industrial Training Institute.

NIMA AGM Concludes

The annual general body meeting of the National Integrated Medical Association (NIMA) – 2023-24 concluded in the city recently. The meeting was presided over by the national vice president Dr Sudhakar Mohite. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch president Dr Rajeev Zol, secretary Dnyaneshwar Chaudhary and treasurer Dr Manish Hake presented the annual report. Women’s wing president Dr Toshniwal, secretary Dr Hivrekar and treasurer Dr Rathi presented the report. The new body for 2023-26 was declared and Dr Ramesh Tarak was appointed as the president. The other office bearers are Dr Santosh Rathod secretary and Dr Amol Dafal, treasurer. Dr Girish Daga was the election officer.

Dr Subhash Rathi, Dr Bhalde, Dr Prashant Deshmukh, Dr Shaikh Hakim, Dr Satish Mutha, Dr Jagdish Gite, Dr Vijay Chaudhay and others were present.