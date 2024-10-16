Marathwada News: BAMU PET-2024 Results Declared; Nanded to Face Power Interruption for Six Hours; 14 Stolen Motorcycles Seized And More |

The results of the PhD entrance test (PET) conducted by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) were declared on Tuesday evening.

The PET was held in 11 centers across four districts under the jurisdiction of BAMU on October 3. The entire exam process was implemented under the guidance of Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Valmik Sarwade.

In all, 9,166 students appeared for the examination. The papers were checked through the OMR system. The Board of Examination and Evaluation director, Dr. Bharti Gawali, Dr. Praveen Yennawar, and their team implemented the entire process. The results were declared on Tuesday at 5 pm.

Students who have any grievances regarding the published results can submit their concerns in the prescribed format to the Deputy Registrar, Ph.D. Unit, between October 16, 2024, and October 21, 2024, by 5:00 pm. Similarly, the list of Result Reserved (RR) cases has been published for students' reference. These cases will be resolved following office verification during the same period.

(Result Reserved – RR refers to instances where students incorrectly marked the seat number section on the OMR sheet and require verification.)

Nanded to Face Power Interruption for Six Hours

As the demand for electricity at the 33 KV NTC sub-station has increased, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has decided to replace the 5 MVA transformer with a new 10 MVA transformer. Hence, the power supply will be interrupted between 8 am and 2 pm on October 17 in Nanded city. The city will face a power interruption for six hours, MSEDCL sources said.

After the installation of the new transformer, the frequent power failures in some areas of the city will reduce. Thus, the power supply to the 11 KV Gurudwara, 11 KV Ayurvedic College (Express), 11 KV Vazirabad Feeder (Mahaveer Chowk), Vazirabad, Bandaghat, Borban, SP Office, Gandhi Statue, and Ayurvedic Hospital coming under the 33 KV NTC sub-station will be interrupted between 8 am and 2 pm.

14 Stolen Motorcycles Seized

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of the Nanded rural police arrested three thieves and seized 14 stolen motorcycles worth Rs 6.40 lakh on Monday.

Under the guidance of SP Abinash Kumar, the LCB launched Operation Flash Out, during which three motorcycle thieves, including Mhalsakant alias Gagan Maroti Urade, Nizam Noorshah Fakir, and Swaraj alias Madhav Eknath More, were apprehended. During the interrogation, they confessed that they had stolen motorcycles from various places in Nanded and Latur districts.

Youth stabbed by group of goons over old rivalry

A group of miscreants stabbed a 17-year-old youth to death in Begumpura area in the wee hours on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sumit Kashinath Jawale (17). A case has been registered against the accused Rhitik alias Chotu Chavan (18), Jita Tak, Rushi Chavan, Punam Vijay Chavan and two minor boys.

Sumit lives in Amrapalinagar opposite the University gate in Begumpura area with his family. His father works as a sanitary worker in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). The accused were upset with Sumit as his friend was having an affair with a girl, who was in relation with the accused. Sumit had helped the couple in their relationship. Hence, the miscreants severely beat him around one and a half months back, when he was playing cricket with his friends in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) area. A case was registered in this regard with the Begumpura police station.

On Tuesday, the accused were searching for the boy who had an affair, but could not find him. They saw Sumit in the Amrapali locality at midnight. The accused dragged him behind a hotel and severely stabbed him. He sustained severe injuries on throat and chest, due to which he died.

All the accused escaped from the scene. The police launched a severe manhunt and arrested Rhitik Chavan from Nashik.