Marathwada News: Avinash Pathak Is Beed's New DC, Two Child Laborers Rescued And More |

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday transferred IAS officer Avinash Pathak as the new collector of Beed district. Pathak, a 2013 batch IAS officer, currently served as the chief executive officer of Beed Zila Parishad. Pathak's transfer order, signed by additional chief secretary Nitin Gadre, was issued during the day. He will take charge as the Beed collector from Deepa Mudhol Munde, it said.

Two child labourers rescued

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit on Wednesday rescued two children working as labourers and registered a case against two hotel owners. Acting on a tip-off, the unit raided two hotels near the Central Bus Stand, where they found two children, aged 14 and 15.

Both of them are natives of Uttar Pradesh and were working as laborers. An official reported that the children were subsequently produced before the Child Welfare Committee, which has since placed them in a children's home. The hotel owners are now facing charges for employing underage labour. Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Act, 1986 prohibits employment of children below the age of 14 years in 18 occupations and 65 processes.

Teen killed in leopard attack in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 15-year-old boy was killed after a leopard attacked him in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Bhambarwadi village under Kannad police station limits, they said.

The boy resided at an ashram in the village and went out to drop someone nearby.

A leopard attacked him and dragged him for about 150 feet, a police official said.

A search was launched for the boy on Wednesday morning and the body was later found, he said.

Forest personnel examined the deceased and confirmed it was a leopard attack, the official said.