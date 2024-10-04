Marathwada News: 9,166 Appear for PET 2024; UBT Worker Assaulted by 'BJP functionaries' in Nanded; Buses Sent for Modi’s public Meeting in Washim And More |

In all, 9,166 candidates (80%) appeared for the PhD Entrance Test (PET) – 2024 conducted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) in 44 different subjects at 11 centers across four districts, which was held smoothly on Thursday.

A total of 11,476 candidates had registered for PET, and 9,166 (80%) appeared for the examination, while 2,310 remained absent. Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Valmik Sarwade visited the exam centers at Milind Science College, Saraswati Bhuvan Arts and Science College, and Deogiri College in the city, issuing necessary directives to the invigilators and center heads. In all, 22 teachers were appointed as observers across 11 centers in four districts. Dean Dr Mahendra Shirsath, Dr Vaishali Khaparde, Dr BN Dole, and Dr Prashant Dixit served as the district observers.

The Board of Examination and Evaluation director Dr Bharti Gawali, Dr Praveen Yannawar, deputy registrar Vijay More, Sachin Chavan, Yashpal Salve, Dinesh Kolte, and others contributed to the success of the examination.

PET was conducted in 44 subjects, and currently, there are 497 guides with 1,586 seats vacant in the fields of Science and Technology, Humanities, Interdisciplinary Studies, and Commerce. The PET process is being conducted through an online system, while the exam was administered via an offline format.

The examination took place in five centers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and two each in Beed, Jalna, and Dharashiv districts. The morning session started at 10am and 12 noon, and the afternoon session commenced at 3pm and 5pm. Each question paper consisted of 50 questions and was worth 100 marks. A negative marking system was in place, and students were required to arrive at the exam centers 45 minutes before the examination.

UBT Worker Assaulted by 'BJP functionaries' in Nanded

A Shiv Sena (UBT) worker was assaulted over a social media post allegedly by BJP functionaries in Nanded in Maharashtra, a police official said on Thursday.

As per complainant Santosh Wadvale (39), he was kidnapped by a group of persons between 7pm and 8pm on Tuesday from Bahyegaon area, taken to a farmhouse and assaulted with sticks and a sword, the Nanded Rural police station official said.

"As per Wadvale, he suffered a deep injury to his finger after one of the accused attacked him with a sword. The accused also allegedly robbed him of Rs 25,000. He has alleged Pratap Patil Chikhlikar and Pravin Patil Chikhlikar may be behind this attack," the official said.

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arm Act for kidnapping, assault and other offences against Ganesh Ubale, Rahul Taru, Satish More, Sanjay Taklikar and 10 unidentified persons, the official added.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, must "control" his people.

The Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council also targeted one "Mr Chikhlikar" and said "an account of this incident will be kept and it will be settled at the right time".

"If people of Chikhlikar think Nanded and its people are their private property, then they are fools," Danve claimed in the X post.

Special buses sent for Modi’s public meeting in Washim

A public meeting of Prime minister Narendra Modi will be held at Pohara Devi in Washim district on October 5. The administration has booked 125 state transport buses from the Nanded depot for the people going for the meeting from Nanded. Similarly, Ladki Bahin Anand Sohala will be organised at Nava Monda ground in the presence of the chief minister and both the deputy chief ministers on October 7, for which the administration has demanded for 250 buses to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation. Hence, it is likely that the regular passengers may face several inconveniences due to lack of buses on various routes.

As the elections are heading nearer, the political atmosphere is getting heated. The government is planning to conclude the inauguration of various development works before the model code of conduct is implemented for the upcoming assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a visit to the state last week. Now, he is coming again on Saturday and will address a meeting at Pohara Devi in Washim district. The MSRTC buses have been booked from Nanded, Parbhani and Hingoli districts.

CSMC schools cricket tournament prizes distributed

A turf cricket tournament for the students of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Schools was held recently. The prize distribution ceremony for the tournament took place on Thursday. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth distributed the prizes. Municipal School of Mitmitta secured the first prize in the small boys category, while Ashoknagar School took second place. In the big boys group, Naregaon Urdu School stood first, and Naregaon Marathi School stood second. In the teachers category, Naregaon Marathi School secured the first position, while Harsool School took second place. All the winners in the three categories received trophies and medals. Additionally, musical instruments were distributed to 11 central schools. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ankush Pandhare, Garden Superintendent Vijay Patil, Education Coordinator Ganesh Dandge, Education Officer Bharat Teengote, Ramnath Thore, and others were present. Sanjeev Sonar welcomed the dignitaries, and Tejaswini Desle and Puja Sonawane conducted the proceedings of the function.

Srikanth congratulated the organizers for the excellent organization of the tournament and assured them that an athletics ground would be established at the Naregaon School.