Marathwada News: 13.90 Per Cent Storage in Jayakwadi in 10 days; National Flag Manufacturing Hampered in Slap |

Catchment areas Jayakwadi dam in Paithan’s upper areas including Ahmednagar and Nashik districts received satisfactory rain due to which the water was released from the dams in these areas. As a result, around 9 percent water of the dams’s capacity was added in the Jayakwadi dam in the past 10 days. On Monday, the water storage in the dam was 13.90 per cent, which was around 33 per cent last year during the same period.

Around 300 water supply schemes including for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are operated from the Jayakwadi dam and around 1.88 lakh hectares land in Marathwada region is dependent on irrigation on this dam. Hence, Jayakwadi is the most important irrigation project in the entire Marathwada region. Presently, the dam has only 11.20 percent water.

Last year, the Marathwada region received inadequate rainfall and the situation is similar this year as well. Thus, the small and medium dams in the region reduced to lowest level. However, the upper region of Jayakwadi in Ahmednagar and Nashik district received satisfactory rainfall in the past few days. The Godawari river is flowing heavily. Around 10 days back, the Jayakwadi dam has only 4.50 per cent water storage, which on Sunday increased to 11.20 per cent due to the water flow from Godawari river in the dam.

The experts have predicted of heavy rainfall in the next few days and hence the water inflow in the dam will increase, the officers of the water resources department said.

The Jayakwadi dam officers said that on Sunday at around 6 pm, the inflow in the dam was 15,185 cusec and hence the dam was flled upto 11.20 per cent now. 44,768 cusec water was flowed from Nandur Madhyameshwar dam towards Jayakwadi. The inflow in the Jayakwadi dam on Monday was 42,332 Cusec and the water level in the dam has reached to 1500.46 feet.

44 Cusec water flow from Nandur Madhyameshwar

Nashik region has received adequate rainfall in the past few days. Hence, 8,000 cusec water is released from Nandur Madhyameshwar Gangapur dam from 8.30 pm on Sunday. Most of the temples in Nashik have submerged under water.

City received 0.5 mm rainfall

In all, 0.5 mm rainfall was recorded in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and the surrounding areas on Sunday. Medium showers flowed in some parts of the city in afternoon. The clouds gathered in the sky for the entire day and hence the Sun was not visible. The maximum temperature recorded was 26.4 degrees Celsius and minimum 22.8 degrees Celsius. The atmosphere was chilly with mild winds. On August 1, the rainfall recorded was 12.2 mm, August 2 – 4.2 mm and August 3 – 2.4 mm. The rain has stopped on Monday but the sky remained cloudy.

National Flag Manufacturing Hampered in Slap

The preparations for celebrating Independence Day have begun all over the country. The Marathwada Khadi Gramodyog in the Nanded city produces national flags of various sizes every year and is sold all over the state. Even at Lal Quilla in Delhi, the flag from Nanded is hoisted.

However, the Marathwada Khadi Gramodyog has not received the raw material for the flags in time and the lack of skilled artisans has hampered the manufacturing of the flags. Hence, the manufacturing has gone down by 30 percent this year, the officials said.

The Gramuddyog produce flag upto 21 feet. On Independence Day and Republic Day, transaction of lakhs of rupees are done by selling the national flags. Last year, the target was ₹75 lakh, but only ₹50 lakh could target could be achieved. The gramodyog accomplishes a sale of around ₹1.50 crore annually.

The national flags are manufactured in Kandhar, Udgir, Ausa and Akkalkot in Marathwada region and around 600 skilled artisans are employed in these four centres. However, around 30 percent of artisans have left the job due to less wages. The raw material for flags is brought from Karnataka and Kerala, the sources said.

2,000 saplings planted in Teesgaon

Vasantrao Naik Harit Maharashtra Abhiyan, Goods and Service Tax Bhavan and Bodhisatva Dhyan Sadhana Bahuuddeshiya Samajik Sanstha jointly organised a programme in Teesgaon to plant 2,000 saplings in this area. Initially, the dignitaries present talked about the importance of plants in the ecosystem. They said that most of the time, the sapling is neglected after planting and no water is provided. Due to Monsoon, there is no need for water but care should be taken to save them from the cattle and hence, fencing should be done around the plants, they advised.

The president of the Centre Anjan Salve, Tejrao Pacharne, Subhedar Subhash Gavnane, Sarpanch Shakuntala Kasure, Harish Andhale, Dr Yuvraj Dhabadge and other dignitaries were present. Teesgaon residents, students of schools and colleges and others were present in large numbers.

Youth duped of ₹5L online

The cyber fraudsters impersonating as the customs officers duped a city youth of ₹4.95 lakh threatening him that drugs have been found in his parcel going from Mumbai to Iran and he will be arrested soon. The incident occurred on August 2 and a case has been registered with the Pundliknagar police station.

According to the details, a youth Sahil Divakar Nemade (27, Bhagatsinghnagar) received a phone call from an unknown person. The person told Sahil that his parcel going from Mumbai to Iran was seized by the customs department and they found drugs in it. He will be arrested by the Mumbai police stoon. The person then sent a link to Sahil on the phone and asked him to search for the link. When he was doing so, ₹4.95 was deducted from his account.

When realized that he has been taken for a ride, he lodged a complaint with the Pundliknagar police station. PSI Usulkar is further investigating the case.

Read Also Devendra Fadnavis Expresses Condolences After Body Of Pune Youth Recovered From Avalanche Creek At...

Pilgrims walk on dirty water-filled road

Most parts of the Jalna city face the problem of cleanliness and are filled with dirt and water flowing from the nullahas. The problem becomes more severe during the rainy season posing a severe health hazard for the residents. Hence, the residents have demanded that the municipal commissioner, if could not look after the basic amenities in the city, should resign at once. Moreover, the local politicians are also apathetic towards raising the issue of cleanliness in the city, the residents alleged.

The procession of the palanquin of Sant Gajanan Maharaj passed through Jalna city recently. However, around 800 pilgrims in the procession had to pass through the filthy water from the nullaha spread on the road from Shani Mandir to Saraswati Bhuvan School.

The administration was aware about the schedule of the process in the city and the route was also decided. Still, the administration provided no facilities on the route. The water was flowing from the nullaha on the road and the pilgrims had to pass through the dirty water. The politicians were involved in alleging each other and no voice was raised against the apathy of the administration. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena District President Arjun Kanse has demanded the resignation of the municipal commissioner over the failure to tackle the issue of cleanliness in the city.