Marathwada News: 11 Students of Nursing College Suspended for Ragging; Truck Seized for Illegal Wood Transportation And More |

Eleven students from the fourth and fifth semesters of the Government Nursing College have been suspended for one semester for ragging 19 junior students from the first semester. They will also be expelled from the hostel, according to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre.

The senior students summoned the juniors to their hostel room last Saturday afternoon, where they verbally abused them and forced them to sing songs. They also physically assaulted the juniors, resulting in one student sustaining head injuries. The incident came to light when the injured student was admitted for treatment. The Nursing College administration then conducted an inquiry and presented the report to GMCH Dean and Anti-ragging Committee Chairman Dr Sukre. The report confirmed that ragging had indeed occurred.

Dr Sukre stated that the employees' residential building was made available to the nursing students as a hostel to prevent any inconvenience to them. Now, the 11 students responsible for the ragging will have to vacate the hostel. A decision on whether to remove the remaining 27 students from the hostel will be made in the upcoming college council meeting.

Truck Seized for Illegal Wood Transportation

The forest department has seized a truck for illegally transporting wood on the Bidkin to Gidhada Shekta Road a few days ago.

The strike force of the Forest Circle officer from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar team, led by SG Nandwate, was patrolling in the early hours of Wednesday when they found a truck (DA 56 1454) in a suspicious condition on the Bidkin to Gidhada Shekta Road. The team members attempted to stop the truck, but the driver tried to flee. After a chase, the officers managed to stop the truck and found it loaded with wood. During the inquiry, it was discovered that the driver did not have a driving license or a permit for transporting the wood. The team seized both the wood and the truck and registered a case under the Forest Act. Further investigation is ongoing.

The action was carried out under the guidance of Conservator of Forest Shrimant Dhumal and Deputy Conservator of Forest Suryakant Mankawar, with the involvement of Nandwate, Manoj Kumawat, Praveen Kamble, Madhav Totewad, Anil Jadhav, and others.

86 grampanchayats in Nanded declared TB free

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the country to be made Tuberculosis (TB) free by 2024. Responding to this appeal, 86 gram panchayats in the Nanded district have already achieved TB-free status. These gram panchayats were honored at a function held at the district collectorate on Wednesday, with District Collector Abhijeet Raut presiding over the event.

A rigorous campaign was conducted in Nanded district to identify TB patients across 86 gram panchayats in 16 talukas between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023. Spit samples, X-rays, and other tests were collected and analyzed from TB suspects. The tests revealed that not a single TB patient was found in these gram panchayats.

In recognition of their achievement, these gram panchayats were felicitated with a photograph of Mahatma Gandhi and a citation. All 86 gram panchayats were officially declared TB-free.

Zilla Parishad CEO Meenal Karanwal, Dr. Amrut Chavan, Aniruddha Bhavsar, Dr. Ganpat Mirdude, Dr. Khawaja Moinuddin, Jitendra Devne, and other officers were present at the event.