 Marathwada: More Than 600 Villages Depend On Tankers Amid Acute Water Scarcity
PTIUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
More than 600 villages and 178 hamlets are dependent on tankers amid water shortage in the Marathwada region, an official said on Friday.

According to a report from the revenue department, the number of villages dependent on water tankers has increased by 168 in the last 10 days. The region now has 979 tankers catering to the water needs of 637 villages and 178 hamlets, it stated.

There is acute water scarcity in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, where 269 villages and 48 hamlets are dependent on tankers, followed by 201 villages and 55 hamlets in Jalna, and 122 villages and 75 hamlets in Beed, it said. Tankers are also ferrying water to 37 villages in Dharashiv and eight villages in Latur, the report said.

As per the report, there were no tanker-dependent villages in Nanded, Parbhani and Hingoli districts.

