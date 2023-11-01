 Maratha Reservation: 'Tirdi' Protest Organised in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Sillod
Maratha Reservation: 'Tirdi' Protest Organised in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Sillod

A similar protest was organised at Bhavan in the Sillod tehsil on Monday

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 07:34 PM IST
Maratha Reservation: 'Tirdi' Protest Organised in Chhatrapati Sambhajingar's Sillod |

The impact of the Maratha reservation agitation is being felt in various rural areas of the Chhatrapati Sambhajingar district. Residents of Panvadod in the Sillod tehsil initiated a 'Tirdi' (funeral procession) protest against the government on Wednesday. During this symbolic protest, they burned tyres and shouted slogans against the chief minister and both the deputy chief ministers.

In support of the agitation initiated by Manoj Jarange at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district, protesters have been conducting aggressive demonstrations throughout the district.

After the 'Tirdi' protest, the demonstrators gathered at the Sillod tehsil office and launched a 'Jode Maro' protest, which was followed by a symbolic funeral and a condolence meeting.

A similar protest was organised at Bhavan in the Sillod tehsil on Monday. At around 11pm, protesters gathered on the bridge of the Purna River and set tires on fire, causing traffic jams on both sides of the bridge for about an hour.

Upon receiving this information, PI Sitaram Mehetre, beat head constable Satish Patil, Kaduba Bhagyawant, Deepak Patil, and others rushed to the scene and cleared the traffic.

