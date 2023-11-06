Maratha Reservation: Special Cell Established To Scrutinise, Distribute Maratha-Kunbi Certificates In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Representational photo | File

A special cell has been established at the district collectorate in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to scrutinise and distribute Maratha-Kunbi and Kunbi-Maratha certificates. Nodal officer and Resident Deputy District Collector Janardan Vidhate stated that around 50 certificates have been distributed so far.

In response to the intensified Maratha reservation agitation, the government promptly addressed the demands related to Maratha-Kunbi claims. A committee led by Retired Justice Sandeep Shinde was established to scrutinize claims in the Kunbi–Maratha category. The committee meticulously verified claims by examining family lineage, educational records, revenue documents, and Nizam period agreements. Those whose claims were substantiated received the Maratha-Kunbi and Kunbi-Maratha caste certificates.

In accordance with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's directives, special cells were established in each district for the scrutiny and distribution of certificates. Up to this point, approximately 50 certificates have been distributed in the district.

The district cell committee included Deputy CEO (Panchayat) Omprakash Ramawat, Deputy Superintendent of Police P H Chaugule, Education Officer Jayashree Chavan, Madhukar Deshmukh, State Excise Superintendent Santosh Zagade, Caste Verification Committee Member Secretary Kishor Kulkarni, Ashok Kayande, Jaiwant Jaik, Sayyada Firasat, Syed Shakir Ali, Dr. Bhagwan Sakhle, Ashok Gote, Bhausaheb Jagtap, and others.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)