Maratha Reservation: Manoj Jarange Hospitalised In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Manoj Jarange | File

Following the withdrawal of his indefinite hunger strike on Thursday afternoon, Maratha activist Manoj Jarange was admitted to Galaxy Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Jarange had initiated the hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district on October 25 to press for Maratha reservation.

On the ninth day of his fasting, a delegation of cabinet ministers, including Dhananjay Munde, Uday Sawant, Atul Save, Bacchu Kadu, Sandipan Bhumre, and MLA Narayan Kuche, met Jarange and persuaded him to end his fast.

After issuing an ultimatum to the government to resolve the reservation issue by January 2, he decided to end his fast.

As his condition worsened, a team of doctors recommended his admission to the hospital for further treatment.

Jarange had previously embarked on an indefinite hunger strike in September. Following negotiations with the government, he had ended his fast. He was then admitted to the same Galaxy Hospital in the city on September 17.

