Maratha Reservation: Internet Services Resume After 3 Days In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Representational image |

Internet services, which had been suspended for three days in rural areas of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, were restored on Friday.

The suspension of internet services occurred on November 1 in response to the ongoing Maratha reservation agitation, with the exception of the city area. This decision was made due to the concern that the protest could disrupt peace and harmony. An official letter signed by the additional chief secretary (home) was issued to the district administration, resulting in the suspension of all mobile services (2G/3G/4G/5G/CDMA/GPRS) and all types of internet services, including dongle service, cable internet service, wireless internet services, fibre internet services, and broadband services, in rural areas until November 3.

The restoration of internet services came after activist Manoj Jarange ended his indefinite hunger strike in Jalna district on Thursday.

The suspension of internet services had a significant impact on people's daily routines and resulted in substantial losses for trade and industry.