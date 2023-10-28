 Maratha Reservation: Ajit Pawar's Planned Event in Baramati Called Off
His visit was scheduled to the Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Factory in Baramati

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's planned visit to Baramati was abruptly cancelled due to heightened protests by Maratha demonstrators demanding reservation. His visit was scheduled to the Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Factory in Baramati.

In response to the increased unrest, the event organisers have barred leaders from all political parties from attending the gathering.

Meanwhile, the Baramati Maratha Kranti Morcha has announced its participation in a chain hunger strike, showing its support for the movement initiated by Manoj Jarange advocating for the Maratha reservation. This symbolic one-day food sacrifice movement is set to occur at various locations.

On Sunday (October 29) and Monday (October 30), the movement will take place at Khandaj, Malad, Pahunewadi, Nirawaghaj, Ghadgewadi. On Tuesday (October 31), it will be held at Sangvi, Shirvali, Kambleshwar, Laate, Sirshane, and Bajrangwadi. On Wednesday (November 1), the movement is scheduled for Malegaon, Malegaon Khurd, Panadare, Dhakale, and Sonkaswadi.

