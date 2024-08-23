Maratha Protesters Confront Congress Leaders in Nashik |

Maratha protesters confronted Congress state president Nana Patole and Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar in Nashik over the ongoing Maratha reservation issue. The protesters demanded a clear stance from the leaders on securing reservations for the Maratha community. Patole engaged with the protesters, assuring them that the party is working diligently to support their cause.

The incident also highlighted internal tensions within the Congress party, as discussions of factionalism arose due to the absence of MLA Hiraman Khoskar's photo at the Congress event in Nashik. Khoskar is reportedly under scrutiny for suspected cross-voting in the Legislative Council elections, leading to dissatisfaction among party members.

As the confrontation unfolded, the protesters voiced their discontent with Wadettiwar, urging Patole to ensure that Maharashtra has a competent opposition leader who can effectively address their concerns. Despite the tensions, Patole reiterated the party's commitment to securing reservation for the Maratha community and vowed to continue fighting for their cause.