 Maratha Protesters Confront Congress Leaders in Nashik
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaratha Protesters Confront Congress Leaders in Nashik

Maratha Protesters Confront Congress Leaders in Nashik

The incident also highlighted internal tensions within the Congress party, as discussions of factionalism arose due to the absence of MLA Hiraman Khoskar's photo at the Congress event in Nashik.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Maratha Protesters Confront Congress Leaders in Nashik |

Maratha protesters confronted Congress state president Nana Patole and Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar in Nashik over the ongoing Maratha reservation issue. The protesters demanded a clear stance from the leaders on securing reservations for the Maratha community. Patole engaged with the protesters, assuring them that the party is working diligently to support their cause.

The incident also highlighted internal tensions within the Congress party, as discussions of factionalism arose due to the absence of MLA Hiraman Khoskar's photo at the Congress event in Nashik. Khoskar is reportedly under scrutiny for suspected cross-voting in the Legislative Council elections, leading to dissatisfaction among party members.

Read Also
Pune: Leshpal Javalge Who Saved Woman from Koyta Attack in 2023 Detained Alongside MPSC Protesters
article-image

As the confrontation unfolded, the protesters voiced their discontent with Wadettiwar, urging Patole to ensure that Maharashtra has a competent opposition leader who can effectively address their concerns. Despite the tensions, Patole reiterated the party's commitment to securing reservation for the Maratha community and vowed to continue fighting for their cause.

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court Recruitment 2024: Applications Open for Junior Court Attendant Post
Supreme Court Recruitment 2024: Applications Open for Junior Court Attendant Post
Ravi Teja's FAKE Photo With Chest Tube Goes Viral Amid Muscle Tear Surgery Reports
Ravi Teja's FAKE Photo With Chest Tube Goes Viral Amid Muscle Tear Surgery Reports
ESIC Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 18 Assistant Professor Positions; Check Full Details Here
ESIC Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 18 Assistant Professor Positions; Check Full Details Here
Ecos India Mobility IPO: Public Issue Opens On August 28
Ecos India Mobility IPO: Public Issue Opens On August 28
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maratha Protesters Confront Congress Leaders in Nashik

Maratha Protesters Confront Congress Leaders in Nashik

Nashik: Youth Killed in Leopard Attack; One beaten up for Not Giving Money to Buy Booze And More

Nashik: Youth Killed in Leopard Attack; One beaten up for Not Giving Money to Buy Booze And More

Nashik: Thieves Loot ₹5 Lakh in Three Separate City Burglaries

Nashik: Thieves Loot ₹5 Lakh in Three Separate City Burglaries

No One From NCP (SP) Keen On Being Projected As CM Ahead of Assembly Polls: Sharad Pawar In Pune

No One From NCP (SP) Keen On Being Projected As CM Ahead of Assembly Polls: Sharad Pawar In Pune

Atrocities Against Girls & Women Rising In Maharashtra, Govt Should Remain Alert: Sharad Pawar In...

Atrocities Against Girls & Women Rising In Maharashtra, Govt Should Remain Alert: Sharad Pawar In...