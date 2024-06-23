Man with Syringe Seized in Beed Police Recruitment

Aurangabad Police Recruitment: Lawyers, Engineers, Doctors Apply for Post Requiring Class 12 Education |

A "suspicious" bottle with a syringe was seized on Friday from a man in Beed in Maharashtra who had come to take part in the police recruitment drive, an official said.

He has been allowed to take part in the drive but a decision on his result will be taken after the investigation report on this seizure comes in, Beed Superintendent of Police Nandkumar Thakur told reporters.

"During the mandatory checking of bags of candidates, we found a suspicious bottle with a syringe. The blood samples of the candidate have been taken. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials will probe the case. We will act based on findings of this investigation," the SP said.

A whopping 17.76 aspirants are taking part in the recruitment drive statewide to fill 17,471 constabulary posts in Maharashtra police. It began on June 19.

607 women give tests for police recruitment

Meanwhile, in all, 853 women candidates were called for the physical tests for the recruitment of police constables in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police Force on Saturday. Of which 607 candidates were present for the physical tests, of them 82 candidates were declared ineligible while 525 candidates successfully gave the physical tests.

Similarly, 120 candidates from the ex-servicemen and sportsperson categories also called for the physical tests, of which 86 candidates were present for the physical and written tests. Two candidates were declared ineligible and 84 candidates gave the physical test.

SP Maneesh Kalwaniya was present on the ground and monitored every recruitment activity. He also addressed the complaints of the woman candidates and resolved them on the spot.

From June 19 to 22, a total of 4325 candidates were called for physical and written tests, of which 2903 were present and 2900 candidates took the physical tests successfully and 303 candidates were declared ineligible.

The entire recruitment process has been vigil through the CCTV cameras to maintain the transparency during the entire process. A team of doctors has also been deployed in case of any emergency. The candidates are provided snacks and ORS water to maintain the stamina during the physical tests.

SP Kalwaniya has appealed to the candidates that they should fall prey to any lure if any officer or private person gives them jobs in lieu of money. They should contact the control room immediately if such incidents occur, he said.