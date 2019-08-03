Man booked for defaming mom-in-law, threatening wife

Pune: In a shocking incident, a man morphed his mother-in-law’s face on a pornographic photograph and sent it to his wife, when she refused to return to his house.

The accused, Ganesh Lokhande (26), a resident of Subhash Nagar in Pune, told his wife he would post the photo on social media with her face instead of her mother’s if she did not come back to him.

Vishrantwadi police booked Lokhande under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. According to police sources, Lokhande and the complainant got married in the year 2016.

It was, however, their second chance at love, as they both were divorced. A few months after their marriage in 2016, Lokhande began troubling his wife.

Then she decided to stay at her maiden home. Soon, the woman approached the Khadki court and lodged a case of domestic violence against Lokhande.

An enraged Lokhande used his friend’s mobile phone and morphed his mother-in-law’s face on a pornographic picture. He sent the morphed picture on Whatsapp and emailed it to the woman, saying if she did not return to his house, he would morph her face on the indecent picture and make it viral on social media.

The victim approached the police and registered a case against Lokhande, said senior inspector Arun Awhad. “We have booked Lokhande under relevant sections of the IT Act. Arrests are yet to be made. We are gathering evidences and questioning Lokhande’s friend, whose phone was used,” added Awhad.