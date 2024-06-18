Man Arrested For Allegedly Burning Another Man To Death In Satara | PTI

In a tragic incident last Tuesday in Patkhal in Satara district, Anil Madhukar Shinde, aged 55, suffered severe burns after petrol was poured on his body during an altercation with a local boy. The incident occurred late on the June 11. Despite being rushed to Satara and subsequently Sassoon Hospital in Pune for treatment, he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the Satara Rural Police have apprehended four individuals connected to the case including Shivjit Mane. The alleged mastermind, Ranjit Mane from Patkhal, had evaded authorities since the crime. He was finally detained by police on Sunday and formally arrested. The court in Satara has remanded him to police custody for three days, until Wednesday.

Deceased's son was threatned

Anil Shinde, a resident of Patkhal village, tragically lost his life after suffering burns inflicted by petrol and a lighter on the night of June 11. Villagers have accused Ranjit Mane, father of Shivjit, as the primary instigator behind the attack, attributing Anil's death to him. The altercation reportedly began after Anil's son, Prajwal Shinde, faced abuse and mistreatment from the accused, escalating tensions. Villagers insisted on justice, refusing to take Anil's body until Ranjit Mane was arrested.

Following a two-day search, Satara Rural Police located and arrested Ranjit Mane. He was presented in court and was subsequently remanded into police custody for further interrogation. API Anil Morde from the Rural Police Station is overseeing the ongoing investigation into the tragic incident.