Make effort to boost economy: Dr Bhagwat Karad to youth | PIB

Union Minister of State for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, urged the youth of the country to come together and make a concerted effort to propel the Indian economy to third place on the global stage.

He made this call in a workshop on the topic of youth participation in the cooperative sector at Savitribai Phule Pune University on Sunday by Co-operation and National Yuva Co-operative Society Ltd (NYCS) and Vikhe Patil Adhyasan.

Explaining the need for organizations and organizations working in the field of youth to make efforts for the empowerment of youth, Dr Karad further said that organizations like the NYCS should work to get the benefit of government schemes to the last element of the society, for that they will be linked with a national level organization like NABARD.

Research centre at SPPU

"Since India is the most youthful country in the world, efforts are being made to make India a superpower with the help of youth," Dr Karad said.

He added that the youth of the country is at the forefront of acquiring new technologies and new ideas.

During the program, it was also announced that a research centre in the cooperative sector will be started at the university in collaboration with the NYCS.